BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc:

* PAPA MURPHY’S ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS PART OF REFRESH INITIATIVE

* PAPA MURPHY‘S - ADDING TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, ALEXANDER MATINA AND NOAH ELBOGEN TO BOARD

* PAPA MURPHY‘S HOLDINGS - NEWLY RECONSTITUTED BOARD WILL COMPRISE TEN DIRECTORS, SEVEN OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

* PAPA MURPHY‘S - MATINA, ELBOGEN ADDED TO BOARD IN CONNECTION WITH COOPERATION AGREEMENT AMONG CO, MFP PARTNERS L.P.

* PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS - MFP, MISADA CAPITAL HOLDINGS AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL AND OTHER PROVISIONS