BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings To Acquire Cenex Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc:

* PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. TO ACQUIRE CENEX® ZIP TRIP RETAIL LOCATIONS IN WASHINGTON AND IDAHO

* PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION PLUS AGREED VALUE OF INVENTORY AT CLOSING

* PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC - ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 33 CENEX ZIP TRIP CONVENIENCE STORES FROM CHS INC​

* PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS - DEAL ANTICIPATED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS - ‍ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM ACQUIRED STORES TO BE ABOUT $7.0 MILLION TO $7.5 MILLION IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS​