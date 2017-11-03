FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paramount Pictures and Hasbro teams up to produce content
2017年11月3日 / 下午12点42分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Paramount Pictures and Hasbro teams up to produce content

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc

* Paramount Pictures and Hasbro to produce and distribute live action and animated content under five year exclusive relationship

* Hasbro Inc - ‍co, Paramount Pictures will be teaming up to produce and distribute content based on Hasbro brands, as well as original stories​

* Hasbro Inc - ‍terms of relationship are not being disclosed​

* Hasbro Inc - ‍ Paramount and Hasbro will also collaborate on television programming​

* Hasbro Inc - ‍companies will collaborate on live action and animated films​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

