BRIEF-Paramount Pictures provides slate financing update
2017年11月7日 / 晚上10点39分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-Paramount Pictures provides slate financing update

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Paramount Pictures:

* Paramount Pictures provides slate financing update

* ‍Paramount Pictures - ‍paramount Pictures and Huahua Media have mutually agreed to end their slate financing agreement​

* Paramount Pictures - Viacom expects negative net impact of $59 million in Q4 in connection with termination of huahua agreement​

* Paramount Pictures​- ‍Paramount secured series of individual agreements with financing partners, including Hasbro, Skydance Media and Sega, among others

* ‍Paramount Pictures - ‍Paramount Pictures, Huahua Media ended slate financing agreement following recent changes to chinese foreign investment policies​

* ‍Paramount Pictures - Paramount maintains relationship with Huahua and “looks forward to exploring opportunities to work together in future​”

* Paramount-Individual agreements ‍that will provide committed or expected financing for about 25% production costs of studio’s film slate for 2018,2019 ​ Source text for Eikon:

