Dec 19 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd:

* PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD - NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON DECEMBER 22, 2017 AND WILL TERMINATE ON EARLIER OF DECEMBER 21, 2018

* PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD - MAY PURCHASE UP TO 7.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES UNDER NCIB