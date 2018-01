Jan 8 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp:

* PARETEUM EXPECTS Q4 2017 REVENUE TO EXCEED EXPECTATIONS

* DURING H2 OF 2017, CO‘S 36-MONTH CONTRACTUAL REVENUE BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $60 MILLION AT END OF Q2 TO $147 MILLION AT END OF Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: