2 个月前
BRIEF-Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance use of wearable devices in life science industry
2017年6月15日

BRIEF-Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance use of wearable devices in life science industry

June 15 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp:

* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry

* Parexel international - announces collaboration with Sanofi to advance use of wearable devices to transform collection of data in clinical trials

* Parexel international - collaboration designed to explore potential of patient sensors, wearable devices to remotely collect patient data during clinical trials

* Parexel - preliminary findings from pilot study validate use of wearable technologies to collect data and manage trials more effectively and efficiently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

