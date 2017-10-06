FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Park City Capital to begin election for board of directors at Resonant in 2018
2017年10月6日 / 下午3点25分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Park City Capital to begin election for board of directors at Resonant in 2018

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Park City Capital llc says ‍it will initiate a proxy contest to elect a new board of directors at Resonant Inc’s next annual meeting of shareholders expected in June 2018​

* Park City Capital says it ‍believes that Resonant Inc is in critical need of new leadership at board level to take Company in a new direction​

* ‍Says Co intends to nominate a full slate of highly qualified & independent director candidates to replace Resonant’s current board​

* Says Co along with its affiliates own about 6.5 Pct of the shares of Resonant Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

