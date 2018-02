Feb 8 (Reuters) - Park City Group Inc:

* PARK CITY GROUP REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 20 PERCENT TO $5.7 MILLION

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* SAYS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE OUTLOOK AND HIGHLIGHTS GROWING PROFITABILITY

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EPS $0.07