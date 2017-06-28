FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Park Electrochemical reports Q1 earnings of $0.07/shr
2017年6月28日 / 上午10点40分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Park Electrochemical reports Q1 earnings of $0.07/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Park Electrochemical Corp

* Park Electrochemical Corp. reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 sales $27.42 million versus $31.49 million

* Park Electrochemical Corp - in 2017 fiscal year's Q1, company recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $70,000 in connection with Newburgh facility closure

* Park Electrochemical-‍in 2018 FY Q1,recorded pre-tax restructuring charges $1.4 million related to consolidation of Nelco Products electronics business unit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

