BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts Says HNA Tourism Group, Among Other Signed Master Amendment And Option Agreement

March 5 (Reuters) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO, HNA TOURISM GROUP, AMONG OTHER ENTERED INTO MASTER AMENDMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS SAYS AS OF DATE OF EXECUTION OF MASTER AMENDMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT, HNA HELD ABOUT 24.9% OF CO’S OUTSTANDING STOCK

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS - AMENDMENT AMENDS REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE HNA CUSTOMARY ‘DEMAND’ REGISTRATION RIGHTS EFFECTIVE MARCH 5

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS SAYS HNA DESIGNATED TWO DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD PURSUANT TO STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS - EXERCISING RIGHT TO REPURCHASE 10 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK RELATED TO PUBLIC SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES HELD BY HNA

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS - XIANYI MU, A DIRECTOR DESIGNATED TO BOARD BY HNA, RESIGNED UPON CLOSING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHARES BY HNA

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS - AMENDMENT AMENDS STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT TO ELIMINATE HNA'S RIGHT TO DESIGNATE DIRECTORS TO BOARD Source text - bit.ly/2FRVMFb Further company coverage: