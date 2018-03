BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts To Buy Additional Shares In Secondary Offering

March 8 (Reuters) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE OF OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES IN SECONDARY OFFERING

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC - UNDERWRITERS EXERCISED IN FULL THEIR OPTION TO BUY 5.2 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF $25.75 PER SHARE

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC - FOLLOWING CLOSING OF OFFERING AND REPURCHASE, HNA WILL NO LONGER BENEFICIALLY OWN ANY SHARES OF PARK’S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: