FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 晚上8点33分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp:

* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering

* Park Lawn Corp - deal for ‍purchase price of approximately us$48.75 million in cash​

* Park Lawn Corp- deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted cash flow

* Park Lawn Corp- net proceeds from sale of common shares will be used to partially fund cash portion of acquisition

* Park Lawn Corp - ‍has reached an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc to issue 3.2 million common shares at C$19.00 per common share​

* Park Lawn Corp - ‍reached deal with National Bank Financial on behalf of underwriters, to issue 3.16 million shares at a price of C$19.00 per common share​

* Park Lawn -in addition to purchase price of approximately $48.75 million, ‍deal includes consideration of up $9.75 million in plc common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below