BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management

June 7 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp:
* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering
* Park Lawn Corp - deal for purchase price of approximately us$48.75 million in cash
* Park Lawn Corp- deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted cash flow
* Park Lawn Corp- net proceeds from sale of common shares will be used to partially fund cash portion of acquisition
* Park Lawn Corp - has reached an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc to issue 3.2 million common shares at C$19.00 per common share
* Park Lawn -in addition to purchase price of approximately $48.75 million, deal includes consideration of up $9.75 million in plc common shares