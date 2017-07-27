BRIEF-Park Sterling Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16

July 27 (Reuters) - Park Sterling Corp-

* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Park Sterling Corp - ‍net interest income totaled $28.6 million in 2017 Q2, which represents a $1.5 million, or 6%, increase from $27.1 million in 2017 q1​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S