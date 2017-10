Sept 25 (Reuters) - Parker Drilling Co

* Parker Drilling Co - ‍appointment of Michael W. Sumruld as senior vice president and chief financial officer​

* Parker Drilling Co - ‍Jon-Al Duplantier will relinquish his additional responsibilities as interim CFO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)