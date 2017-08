Aug 3 (Reuters) - Parker-hannifin Corp:

* Parker reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.15

* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.52 billion

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $7.88 to $8.58 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Parker-Hannifin Corp qtrly orders increased 8pct for total parker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: