Dec 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* PARKERVISION INC - ‍MUNICH COURT REJECTED REQUEST BY APPLE INC AND CERTAIN OF SUBSIDIARIES THAT PARKERVISION GMBH BE REQUIRED TO POST BOND

* PARKERVISION INC - COURT INVITED CO‘S GERMAN UNITS TO PRESENT “CLARIFICATIONS IN GERMAN INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST APPLE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: