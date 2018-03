March 1 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD Q4 AND 2017 RESULTS

* ANNUALIZED COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TWO CENTS PER SHARE, FROM $1.154 TO $1.174‍​

* QTRLY SALES AND OPERATING REVENUE $3.37 BILLION VERSUS $1.74 BLN‍​