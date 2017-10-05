FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parsley energy says currently in process of negotiating fifth amendment to revolving credit facility
2017年10月5日 / 中午12点21分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Parsley energy says currently in process of negotiating fifth amendment to revolving credit facility

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy Inc - currently in process of negotiating fifth amendment to revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Parsley Energy - expect that fifth amendment will increase the borrowing base under our revolving credit facility from $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion‍​

* Parsley Energy - terms of revolving credit facility allow borrowing base to be reduced from $1.4 billion to $1.25 billion in connection with notes offering Source text : (bit.ly/2xTwkxw) Further company coverage:

