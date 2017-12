Dec 27 (Reuters) - Partner Communications Company Ltd :

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS TAMIR AMAR HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CFO OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018.

* ‍TAMIR AMAR WILL BE REPLACING DAVID MIZRAHI, WHO CONCLUDED HIS TERM ON DECEMBER 26, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: