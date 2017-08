BRIEF-PartnerRe Ltd reports qtrly total revenue $1.45 bln vs $1.55 bln

July 27 (Reuters) - PartnerRe Ltd:

* PartnerRe Ltd. Reports second quarter and half year 2017 results

* Qtrly total revenue $1.45 billion versus $1.55 billion

* Qtrly net premiums written $1.3 billion versus $1.25 billion

* Qtrly gross premiums written $1.46 billion versus $1.38 billion

* Qtrly net investment income $102.8 million versus $101.2 million

* Book value or common shareholder's equity of $6.2 billion at June 30, 2017, a 3.0% increase compared to December 31, 2016

* Qtrly net income available to common shareholder of $191 million versus $137 million