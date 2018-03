March 8 (Reuters) - Partners Group:

* STEFFEN MEISTER PROPOSED AS NEXT CHAIRMAN OF PARTNERS GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; PETER WUFFLI TO BE REELECTED AS BOARD MEMBER AND APPOINTED VICE CHAIRMAN

* STEFFEN MEISTER WILL SUCCEED PETER WUFFLI, WHO HAS BEEN CHAIRMAN SINCE 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)