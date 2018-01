Jan 15 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP:

* PARTNERS GROUP TO SELL STAKE IN SILICON RANCH CORPORATION TO SHELL ‍

* ON BEHALF OF ITS CLIENTS, AGREED TO SELL ITS 43.83% OWNERSHIP STAKE IN SILICON RANCH CORPORATION​

* ‍SELLING ITS EQUITY STAKE TO SHELL FOR MINIMUM PROCEEDS OF USD 193 MILLION AND UP TO USD 217 MILLION​

* WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT SILICON RANCH THROUGH NEWLY ISSUED JUNIOR DEBT FINANCING SIMULTANEOUS WITH CLOSING OF SALE​