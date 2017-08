July 17 (Reuters) - Patriot National Inc

* Patriot National's board of directors names Glenn Hibler chairman

* Patriot National Inc - ‍Hibler succeeds Steven M. Mariano, following his resignation as chairman, president and CEO on July 14, 2017​

* Patriot National Inc - ‍hibler has served as a member of Patriot National's board since April 25, 2017​

* Patriot National Inc says Hibler succeeds Steven M. Mariano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: