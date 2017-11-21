FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patterson Companies reports 2018 Q2 earnings $0.43/shr
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 中午12点12分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Patterson Companies reports 2018 Q2 earnings $0.43/shr

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc

* Patterson Companies reports fiscal 2018 second-quarter results

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.42 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $1.67 to $1.77

* Patterson Companies - ‍adjusting for effects of currency translation, sales declined 2.8 percent in quarter

* Patterson Companies Inc - ‍ negative impact to sales from recent hurricanes of approximately 60 basis points​ in quarter

* Patterson Companies Inc - ‍negative impact from recent hurricanes of approximately $0.01 per diluted share in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
