Nov 30 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* PAUL EREMENKO JOINS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP - MICHAEL MCQUADE WILL REMAIN WITH UTC THROUGH EARLY 2018

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ‍PAUL EREMENKO SUCCEEDS J. MICHAEL MCQUADE, WHO WILL RETIRE NEXT YEAR​

* UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP - EREMENKO WILL JOIN UTC FROM AIRBUS, WHERE HE IS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: