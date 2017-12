Dec 5 (Reuters) - Interfor Corp:

* PAUL HERBERT STEPS DOWN FROM INTERFOR BOARD

* INTERFOR - ‍ HERBERT STEPPED DOWN AS RESULT OF ILIM TIMBER CONTINENTAL PROVIDING NOTICE THAT IT TERMINATED ITS RIGHT TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR TO CO‘S BOARD​

* INTERFOR CORP -‍ILIM TIMBER HOLDS 3.68 MILLION INTERFOR COMMON SHARES AND SHALL REMAIN SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF THESE SHARES FOR 1 YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: