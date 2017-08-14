FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 小时前
BRIEF-Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical, Sanofi
2017年8月14日 / 晚上9点15分 / 13 小时前

BRIEF-Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical, Sanofi

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 38.7 percent to 6.7 million sponsored ADR - SEC filing

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Sanofi by 65.3 percent to 52,000 sponsored ADR

* Paulson & Co Inc - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2w7Q27x) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R) delivered

