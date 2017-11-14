FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Facebook, cuts share stake in Allergan
2017年11月14日 / 晚上10点26分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Facebook, cuts share stake in Allergan

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co Inc:

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Facebook Inc ‍​- SEC filing

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in FedEx Corp

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Arconic Inc

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Office Depot Inc by 20.7 percent to 10.0 million shares

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Allergan plc by 19.4 percent to 2.2 million

* Paulson & Co Inc ups share stake in DISH Network Corp by 17.0 percent to 4.7 million class A shares

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc by 18.8 percent to 2.4 million shares

* Paulson & Co Inc - change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2hreI2j) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2w7Q27x)

