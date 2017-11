Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pavmed Inc:

* PAVMED FILES 510(K) SUBMISSION WITH FDA FOR CARPX™ DEVICE TO TREAT CARPAL TUNNEL SYNDROME

* PAVMED INC - ‍TARGETING CLEARANCE FOR 510(K) PREMARKET NOTIFICATION SUBMISSION FOR CARPX DEVICE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​