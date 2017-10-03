FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pavmed says has received a letter from FDA regarding its portio intraosseous infusion system​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 晚上9点41分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Pavmed says has received a letter from FDA regarding its portio intraosseous infusion system​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Pavmed Inc

* Pavmed Inc - has received a letter from food and drug administration regarding its portio intraosseous infusion system​

* Pavmed Inc - co has decided to follow fda s encouragement and pursue a de novo classification for portio under a broader indication, for up to 7 days​

* Pavmed - ‍ after pursuing de novo classification for portio under a broader indication, co intends to immediately pursue pre-submission meeting with FDA​

* Pavmed - ‍fda determined that portio is not substantially equivalent to proposed predicate

* Pavmed says ‍FDA encouraged company to pursue classification under section 513(f)(2) of federal food, drug, and cosmetic act​ - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2wvxsUh) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below