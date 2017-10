Sept 20 (Reuters) - PAX ANLAGE AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED THOMAS HASSE BINIASCH AS NEW CEO AS OF 20 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* HE REPLACES PAUL-HENRI GUINAND AS CEO​

* PAUL-HENRI GUINAND IS RETAINED AS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS​