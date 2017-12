BRIEF-Paychex Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.59

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Paychex Inc:

* PAYCHEX, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q2 REVENUE $826.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $823.2 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUE ALSO INCREASED 7% TO $812.5 MILLION

* - QTRLY PAYROLL SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED 1% TO $444.8 MILLION

* - QTRLY HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 15% TO $367.7 MILLION

* - GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 IS UNCHANGED

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $3.35 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* PAYCHEX - ANTICIPATE THAT IMPACT OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION WILL BE A BENEFIT OF 10% TO 12% ON OUR ANNUALIZED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE FOR FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: