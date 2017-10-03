BRIEF-Paychex reports Q1 EPS of $0.63

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Paychex Inc:

* Paychex, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 revenue $816.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $816.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paychex inc qtrly ‍total service revenue increased 4% to $803.1 million​

* Paychex inc qtrly ‍payroll service revenue increased 2% to $457.8 million​

* Paychex inc - fy 2018 total revenue is expected to grow approximately 6%

* Paychex inc - fy 2018 hrs revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 12% to 14%

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paychex inc - fy 2018 operating income as a percent of total revenue is anticipated to be in range of 39% to 40% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: