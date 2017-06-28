FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paychex reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.54/shr
2017年6月28日 / 下午1点00分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Paychex reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.54/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Paychex Inc

* Paychex, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue $798.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $797.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paychex Inc- total service revenue also increased 6% to $784.6 million for Q4

* Paychex Inc - total revenue, including interest on funds held for clients, is expected to increase approximately 5% in fiscal 2018

* Paychex Inc- payroll service revenue increased 2% for Q4

* Paychex Inc- human resource services revenue increased 10% for Q4

* Paychex Inc - net income (GAAP basis) is expected to increase approximately 5% in fiscal 2018

* Paychex Inc - adjusted net income is expected to increase approximately 7% in fiscal 2018

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.41, revenue view $3.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

