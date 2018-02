Feb 13 (Reuters) - Paycom Software Inc:

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASED STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AMENDED ITS ONGOING STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN TO ADD $100 MILLION OF AVAILABILITY​

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC - ‍EXTEND EXPIRATION DATE OF STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN TO FEBRUARY 12, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: