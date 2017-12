Dec 12 (Reuters) - Paycom Software Inc:

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC - LENDERS HAVE AGREED TO MAKE CERTAIN TERM LOANS TO CO & ITS UNITS OF $60.0 MILLION ON OR PRIOR TO SEPTEMBER 7, 2018

* PAYCOM SOFTWARE SAYS TERMINATED THREE CREDIT AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH PRINCIPAL AND ACCRUED INTEREST OUTSTANDING WAS ABOUT $57.6 MILLION - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2jzzh1f) Further company coverage: