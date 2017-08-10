FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paylocity Q4 loss per share $0.07
2017年8月10日

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Paylocity Holding Corp

* Paylocity announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP pro forma earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue $76.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.8 million

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78 to $0.80

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.12

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $368 million to $370 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $80.3 million to $81.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $80.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paylocity Holding Corp sees Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $12.0 million to $13.0 million

* Paylocity Holding Corp sees fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $71.0 million to $72.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

