BRIEF-Paylocity Q4 loss per share $0.07

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Paylocity Holding Corp
* Paylocity announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP pro forma earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $76.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.8 million
* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78 to $0.80
* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.12
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $368 million to $370 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $80.3 million to $81.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $80.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Paylocity Holding Corp sees Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $12.0 million to $13.0 million
* Paylocity Holding Corp sees Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $12.0 million to $13.0 million
* Paylocity Holding Corp sees fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $71.0 million to $72.0 million