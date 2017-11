Nov 16 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc

* PayPal - sees Q4 revenue between $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion versus previous forecast $3.57 billion-$3.63 billion - Conf call

* PayPal - sees Q4 EPS between 52 cents-59 cents versus previous forecast 37 cents-39 cents - Conf call

* PayPal - sees 2018 revenue growth of about 16.5 percent versus previous forecast 20 percent - Conf call

* PayPal - updates guidance to reflect impacts of deal with Synchrony Financial - Conf call