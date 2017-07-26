BRIEF-Paypal sees FY 2017 revenue up 18 to 19 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:

* Paypal reports second quarter 2017 results and raises financial guidance for full year

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 18 to 19 percent

* Q2 revenue $3.136 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.09 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paypal Holdings Inc - 6.5 million active customer accounts added with net new additions up 80% in quarter

* Paypal Holdings Inc - expects FY 2017 GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $1.32 - $1.36

* Paypal Holdings Inc - expects FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $1.80 - $1.84

* Paypal Holdings Inc - expects Q3 revenue to grow 18% - 20%

* Paypal Holdings Inc - expects Q3 GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $0.30 - $0.32 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $0.42 - $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $3.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $12.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paypal holdings inc - expects FY 2017 revenue to range between $12.775 billion - $12.875 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: