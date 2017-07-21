FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
BRIEF-Paysafe says received takeover proposal from funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 早上6点07分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Paysafe says received takeover proposal from funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc:

* Paysafe Group statement regarding possible offer

* Paysafe Group Plc says that it has received a preliminary, conditional proposal from funds managed by Blackstone and funds managed by CVC Capital partners

* under terms of possible offer, ordinary shareholders of paysafe would receive 590 pence in cash per ordinary share in paysafe

* consortium indicated financing requirements to be funded in part with proceeds of disposal of business consortium considers to be non-core Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below