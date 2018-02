BRIEF-PBF Energy Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.14

Feb 15 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc:

* PBF ENERGY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS, DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.14

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY REVENUE $6.54 BILLION VERSUS $4.75 BILLION LAST YEAR

* RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017 WERE IMPACTED BY SPECIAL ITEMS‍​

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT PROVIDED A NET TAX BENEFIT OF $173.3 MILLION, OR $1.51 PER SHARE IN QUARTER

* FOR Q1 2018, EXPECT EAST COAST TOTAL THROUGHPUT TO AVERAGE 330,000 TO 350,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* FOR Q1 2018, MID-CONTINENT TOTAL THROUGHPUT IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 125,000 TO 135,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* PBF ENERGY -SEES Q1 2018 GULF COAST THROUGHPUT OF AVERAGE 180,000 TO 190,000 BARRELS/DAY, WEST COAST THROUGHPUT AVERAGE 160,000 TO 170,000 BARRELS/DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: