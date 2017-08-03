FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-PBF Logistics Q2 earnings per share $0.49
2017年8月3日

BRIEF-PBF Logistics Q2 earnings per share $0.49

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - PBF Logistics Lp:

* PBF logistics increases quarterly distribution to $0.47 per unit and announces second quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PBF Logistics LP - ‍ Q2 net income attributable to partners of $0.49 per common unit​

* PBF Logistics LP - ‍ quarterly distribution increase to $0.47 per unit, representing a 57% increase​

* PBF Logistics LP qtrly ‍total revenue $62.3 million versus $40.7 million​

* PBF Logistics LP qtrly ‍net income per limited partner unit,subordinated units, $0.52​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

