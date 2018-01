Jan 9 (Reuters) - PBF Logistics Lp:

* PBF LOGISTICS LP SAYS SEES FY 2018 INITIAL REVENUE GUIDANCE $276.2 MILLION - SEC FILING

* PBF LOGISTICS LP - SEES FY 2018 INITIAL GUIDANCE ON EBITDA TO PARTNERSHIP $150.8 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2CXEwPV) Further company coverage: