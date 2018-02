BRIEF-Pdc Energy Announces Year-End 2017 Proved Reserves Of About 453 MMBOE, Including Nearly 100 MMBOE In Delaware Basin

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy Inc:

* PDC ENERGY ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES OF APPROXIMATELY 453 MMBOE, INCLUDING NEARLY 100 MMBOE IN DELAWARE BASIN

* PDC ENERGY INC - ANTICIPATED 2017 PRODUCTION OF 31.8 MMBOE WITH ESTIMATED 2017 OIL PRODUCTION OF 12.9 MM BARRELS

* PDC ENERGY INC - ANTICIPATED Q4 2017 OIL PRODUCTION OF OVER 40,400 BARRELS PER DAY

* PDC ENERGY INC - ANTICIPATED DECEMBER 2017 PRODUCTION EXIT RATE OF 97,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT (“BOE”) PER DAY.

* PDC ENERGY INC - ANTICIPATED 2017 CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $790 MILLION