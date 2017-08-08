FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-PDC Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.62
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 中午12点22分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-PDC Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.62

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc:

* PDC Energy announces 2017 second quarter results with 54 pct production increase to 8.0 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $275.2 million versus $20.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $212.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍production of 8.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 54 percent increase year-over-year​

* Qtrly ‍daily production of approximately 88,100 barrels of oil equivalent​

* Qtrly ‍oil production of 3.2 million barrels, a 62 percent increase year-over-year​

* ‍"we expect full-year capital to be approximately $800 million​" for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below