BRIEF-PDC Energy reaches agreement with regulators to settle lawsuit regarding DJ Basin operations

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy Inc:

* Says ‍agreement with EPA, DOJ, State of Colorado to improve air emission control systems on certain oil storage tanks in Denver-Julesburg basin​

* Says ‍upon court approval, agreement will fully resolve federal court lawsuit filed by DOJ and State against PDC​

* Says estimates that investment to enhance its operations at DJ basin will be about $18 million​

* Says ‍pursuant to agreement will implement changes to enhance emission management in DJ basin​

* Says PDC will pay a $1.5 million civil penalty and provide $1.0 million for state supplemental environmental projects​

* Says ‍remainder of investment to enhance operations at DJ basin expected to be incurred through 2022​