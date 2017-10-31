FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PDC Energy reaches agreement with regulators to settle lawsuit regarding DJ Basin operations
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 下午5点47分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-PDC Energy reaches agreement with regulators to settle lawsuit regarding DJ Basin operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy Inc:

* Says ‍agreement with EPA, DOJ, State of Colorado to improve air emission control systems on certain oil storage tanks in Denver-Julesburg basin​

* Says ‍upon court approval, agreement will fully resolve federal court lawsuit filed by DOJ and State against PDC​

* Says estimates that investment to enhance its operations at DJ basin will be about $18 million​

* Says ‍pursuant to agreement will implement changes to enhance emission management in DJ basin​

* Says PDC will pay a $1.5 million civil penalty and provide $1.0 million for state supplemental environmental projects​

* Says ‍remainder of investment to enhance operations at DJ basin expected to be incurred through 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

