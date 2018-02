BRIEF-PDC Energy Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.98

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy Inc:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98

* ‍IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $850 MILLION AND $920 MILLION TO DELIVER TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 38 TO 42 MMBOE​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $189.5 MILLION VERSUS $108.1 MILLION​

* PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2017

* PDC ENERGY - ‍IN FEB, ENTERED DEFINITIVE PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS UTICA SHALE ASSETS FOR TOTAL NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $40 MILLION​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍1.17​

* LARGER SEQUENTIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH FROM Q1 2018 ANTICIPATED IN SECOND THROUGH FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018

* PDC ENERGY - QTRLY‍​ OIL PRODUCTION 3.7 MMBBLS, REPRESENTING 43 PERCENT OF TOTAL PRODUCTION AND AN INCREASE OF NEARLY 50 PERCENT

* QTRLY CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGLS SALES WERE $277.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $169.3 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* PDC ENERGY - FY GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES AN IMPROVEMENT IN DELAWARE DRILL TIMES, RESULTING IN ADDITIONAL PLANNED SPUDS AND TURN-IN-LINES IN THE BASIN‍​

* PDC ENERGY -‍​ ANTICIPATES WILL OUTSPEND ADJUSTED CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR, OPERATE IN CASH FLOW POSITIVE ENVIRONMENT IN SECOND HALF