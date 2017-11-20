FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peabody Energy adds incremental revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $270 mln
2017年11月20日 / 中午12点25分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Peabody Energy adds incremental revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $270 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy - ‍on Nov 17, co entered into amendment No. 2 to credit agreement by and among co, co’s units, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, among others

* Peabody Energy Corp - ‍ pursuant to amendment, co added an incremental revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $270 million - SEC filing

* Peabody Energy Corp - the incremental revolving facility matures on November 17, 2020‍​

* Peabody Energy - amendment adds a financial covenant that measures ratio of co’s consolidated first lien net debt to amount of co’s consolidated EBITDA​

* Peabody Energy - incremental revolving facility available for general liquidity purposes; initially intends to utilize it for issuance of letters of credit​ Source text:(bit.ly/2zS99UY) Further company coverage:

