Nov 14 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* ACQUISITION OF 1,100 APARTMENTS IN THE GREATER BIELEFELD AREA

* ANNUAL TARGET RENTAL INCOME IN THE OVERALL PORTFOLIO RISES BY 19 PERCENT CHF 30 MILLION​

